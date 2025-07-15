Paymentus (PAY) Surges 5.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Paymentus (PAY) shares ended the last trading session 5.8% higher at $30.05. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Paymentus stock witnessed a price rise following a rating upgrade from Market Perform to Outperform by Raymond James, along with assigning a price target of $37.00. Besides, the company possesses strong competitive advantages rooted in its scalable, cloud-native platform that support omnichannel, real-time bill payments.

Paymentus’ extensive integration with billing and ERP systems, combined with its proprietary Instant Payment Network (IPN), connects thousands of billers and partners like PayPal and Walmart, expanding reach and driving network effects. Its AI-powered features enable smart engagement, while flexible APIs, secure infrastructure and rapid deployment through a single code base deliver efficiency, innovation, and reliability, positioning Paymentus as a leader in modern bill payment solutions.

This electronic bill payment services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $257.95 million, up 30.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Paymentus, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PAY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Paymentus belongs to the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, MasterCard (MA), closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $553.02. Over the past month, MA has returned -2.1%.

For MasterCard, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $4.05. This represents a change of +12.8% from what the company reported a year ago. MasterCard currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.