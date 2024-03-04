Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9.4 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $1 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.9 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $164.8 million from $132.2 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $9.4 Mln. vs. $1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $164.8 Mln vs. $132.2 Mln last year.

