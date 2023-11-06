Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY):

Earnings: $6.4 million in Q3 vs. -$0.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.5 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $152.4 million in Q3 vs. $128.2 million in the same period last year.

