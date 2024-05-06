Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $7.2 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.2 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $184.9 million from $148.3 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $7.2 Mln. vs. $0.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $184.9 Mln vs. $148.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $178-$183 mln Full year revenue guidance: $737-$755 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.