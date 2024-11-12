Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $14.4 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $6.4 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.6 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.9% to $231.571 million from $152.423 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $14.4 Mln. vs. $6.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $231.571 Mln vs. $152.423 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $215-$220 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $829-$834 Mln

