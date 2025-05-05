Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.81 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $7.23 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paymentus Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.61 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 48.9% to $275.24 million from $184.88 million last year.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.81 Mln. vs. $7.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $275.24 Mln vs. $184.88 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $255 - $260 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1,075 - $1,090 Mln

