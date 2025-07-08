Paymentus Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PAY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc (Symbol: PAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.46, changing hands as low as $30.37 per share. Paymentus Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.70 per share, with $40.4326 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.58.

