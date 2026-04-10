The Payments Game is Changing: Is Mastercard Still a Safe Bet?

Mastercard Incorporated MA built its empire on card payments. But the payment pipes are changing fast. Real-time systems, stablecoins, blockchain settlement and AI-led agentic commerce are creating new rails that can move money instantly and at lower cost, often without relying on traditional card networks. Meanwhile, regulators and merchants are pushing back on fees, while wallets and fintech platforms are pulling more transactions into closed ecosystems.

The challenge is clear: if money starts flowing through new rails, Mastercard must make sure it still controls a piece of that flow.

Mastercard’s Moves

Mastercard has been clear about its direction. It expects the next era of commerce to be shaped by tokenized money, AI agents, and programmable payments, and it is positioning itself early. In May 2025, it partnered with MoonPay to support stablecoin-linked payments through Mastercard-branded cards. It is also moving deeper into tokenized settlement. Last month, it agreed to acquire BVNK for up to $1.8 billion, a major step toward building capabilities in stablecoin infrastructure and cross-border settlement.

Beyond that, its Crypto Partner Program aims to expand regulated digital asset capabilities while maintaining interoperability across systems. Late last year, Mastercard also announced alliances in the Middle East to support real-time settlement and digital liquidity using blockchain-based rails.

Mastercard is also moving into AI-driven commerce. It launched an agentic commerce protocol in October 2025 and recently rolled out Mastercard Agent Suite, which helps businesses deploy AI agents with built-in payment and security controls. Last month, it completed live authenticated agentic commerce transactions in Singapore and also demonstrated similar use cases in India.

Where Do Peers Stand?

Visa Inc. V is taking a steadier path. It continues to invest in real-time payments and digital infrastructure, but has leaned more on partnerships than large acquisitions in stablecoin rails. Its familiar brand and sheer scale give it an edge, and its response has been more incremental. American Express Company AXP is playing a different game. Its strength is premium consumers, closed-loop economics and loyalty-driven spending. That strategy protects its economics, but also limits its role in broader settlement innovation.Mastercard’s strategy is more ambitious: stay relevant across every rail, not just its own.

Valuation: Why the Market Pays a Premium

Mastercard trades at about 24.80X forward earnings, above the financial transaction industry’s average of 16.43X, reflecting confidence in its long-term relevance and innovation. However, the multiple remains below its five-year median of 30.64X, suggesting the market is still not fully pricing in its historical premium. Meanwhile, Visa and AmEx trade at 22.44X and 17.45X, respectively.

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Price Performance So Far

So far this year, Mastercard’s stock has declined 11.8%, slightly better than the industry, which has fallen 17.6% over the same period. Visa and AmEx fell 12.1% and 14.1%, respectively. However, the S&P 500 has slipped just 1.2%, highlighting how payment stocks have faced heavier pressure in 2026.

YTD Price Performance: MA, V, AXP, Industry & S&P 500

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Mastercard has also scaled a fast-growing value-added services business spanning cybersecurity, fraud prevention, data analytics and consulting. This segment is becoming a key growth driver, with revenues rising 17.7% in 2023, 16.8% in 2024 and 22.9% in 2025, fueled by strong demand from banks, merchants and governments for better security and payment intelligence.

Strong Estimates for Mastercard

The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates 14.7% EPS growth in 2026 and 15.3% in 2027, backed by projected revenue gains of 12.7% and 11.9%, respectively. The stock has seen one upward earnings estimate revision over the past month for 2026 against no downward adjustments.

The company has delivered earnings beats over the past four quarters, averaging a 5.5% surprise, further validating its operational consistency.

Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

Risks to Keep an Eye on

Mastercard’s pivot is not risk-free. Expenses are rising, and rebates and incentives continue to climb, which can pressure net revenue growth. Adjusted operating expenses rose 10.5% in 2023, 11% in 2024 and 14.3% in 2025. Rebates and incentives increased 22% in 2023, 16.1% in 2024 and 16.4% in 2025.

Regulatory pressure is another major risk. In June 2025, the London Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that Mastercard and Visa’s multilateral interchange fees breached competition law, and the U.K. Payment Systems Regulator may impose fee caps that could curb growth. Some U.K. banks are also exploring a domestic alternative to reduce reliance on U.S. card networks. In the United States, the DoJ has accused Mastercard and Visa of abusing market dominance, while the revived Credit Card Competition Act could force routing changes that weaken network pricing power.

Conclusion

Mastercard is facing one of the biggest shifts in payments history, but it is not standing still. Its push into stablecoins, tokenized settlement, agentic commerce and value-added services shows it is actively building relevance beyond traditional card rails. While regulatory and cost pressures remain real risks, the company’s strong execution and solid earnings outlook suggest it can defend its position even as new rails emerge. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Mastercard may need a better trigger before it meaningfully rebounds. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.