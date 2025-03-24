Paylocity's Airbase Named #1 Expense Management Solution for SMEs in Spend Matters Spring 2025 SolutionMap

Paylocity's Airbase ranked #1 for expense management solutions for SMEs in Spend Matters Spring 2025 SolutionMap.

Paylocity announced that its expense management solution, Airbase, has been named the #1 Expense Management Solution for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Spend Matters Spring 2025 SolutionMap. This recognition underscores Airbase's commitment to providing advanced, touchless expense reporting and automation capabilities tailored for growing businesses. Melissa King, Paylocity's Senior Vice President of Product and Technology, emphasized that this ranking validates their focus on streamlining expense management for SMEs. The platform leverages machine learning and generative AI to automate processes, significantly reducing the administrative burden on employees. Spend Matters' ranking comes after a thorough evaluation, reinforcing Airbase's leadership in modernizing expense management for SMEs.

Potential Positives

Paylocity has been ranked as the #1 Expense Management Solution for SMEs, highlighting its leadership and innovation in the expense management sector.

This recognition emphasizes Paylocity's commitment to providing effective solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, underscoring its strategic focus on automation and efficiency.

The evaluation by Spend Matters was rigorous, adding credibility to Paylocity's accomplishments in modernizing expense management through advanced technology such as machine learning and generative AI.

The accolade is likely to enhance trust and interest from potential clients, particularly CFOs and finance leaders, in adopting Airbase by Paylocity's solutions for their expense management needs.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What recognition did Paylocity receive in 2025?

Paylocity was ranked the #1 Expense Management Solution for SMEs by Spend Matters in their Spring 2025 SolutionMap.

What is Airbase by Paylocity?

Airbase by Paylocity is a solution that automates expense management for small and medium-sized businesses, enabling touchless expense reporting.

How does Airbase improve expense management?

Airbase automates expense management by capturing, categorizing, and populating expense details in real-time, reducing administrative burdens.

Who evaluates and ranks expense management solutions?

Spend Matters evaluates and ranks expense management solutions through technical assessments, product demonstrations, and market analysis.

Where can I find more information about Airbase by Paylocity?

More information about how Airbase simplifies purchasing can be found on Paylocity's official website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Paylocity





(NASDAQ: PCTY) today announced it has been ranked the #1 Expense Management Solution for SMEs (companies under $100M in revenue) in the latest





Spend Matters Spring 2025 SolutionMap





for Expense Management. This recognition highlights Airbase by Paylocity's commitment to providing best-in-class expense management capabilities for growing businesses.





This significant achievement in the Spend Matters Spring 2025 SolutionMap underscores Airbase by Paylocity's position as the go-to solution for growing businesses seeking truly touchless expense reporting and seamless spend automation. Spend Matters' ranking is widely trusted by CFOs, controllers, and finance leaders looking for industry-leading solutions.





"Being named the #1 Expense Management solution for SMEs by Spend Matters is a huge validation of our 'touchless automation' approach," said Melissa King, Senior Vice President Product and Technology at Paylocity. "This top ranking is a testament to our relentless focus on making expense management smooth and automated to address the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses."





Airbase by Paylocity harnesses a powerful combination of rules, machine learning, and generative AI to automate expense management, eliminating the need for employees to manually create expense reports. The system automatically captures, categorizes, and populates expense details in real time, reducing administrative burdens and improving efficiency. This recognition from Spend Matters follows a rigorous evaluation process, including in-depth technical assessments, product demonstrations, and an analysis of product strategy – further validating Airbase by Paylocity’s leadership in modernizing expense management for SMEs.





"Selecting procurement and finance technology is getting more and more complicated as vendors continue to innovate in different directions and the market expands into adjacent areas of finance and supply chain. Moreover, tech investment stakes are also higher than ever as budgets come under scrutiny and rapid savings/ROI is more important than ever,” said Jason Busch, Founder of Spend Matters. "We've designed Solution Map to aid the practitioner so they may better understand and analyze the customer experiences, market developments, and technological innovation of the myriad solution providers by process competency."





For more information about how Airbase by Paylocity simplifies purchasing to ensure compliance and smarter spending, visit





here





.







About Paylocity:







Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, payroll and spend management software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit





www.paylocity.com





.







