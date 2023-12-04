Paylocity (PCTY) Acquires Trace for Headcount Planning Solution

Paylocity PCTY announced that it has officially acquired Trace. Notably, Trace is recognized for its innovative headcount planning solution, which helps organizations strategically manage their vital investments.



The Trace platform facilitates the analysis and management of headcount plans, budget forecasting in relation to these plans and the approval of subsequent headcount changes.



Given the evolving dynamics of the workforce, the strategic management of headcount has gained increased importance. However, traditional headcount planning often relies on manual cycles within individual departments, lacks integration with key business systems and process automation, and is susceptible to human errors.



At the core of Paylocity's advanced Human Capital Management platform, there is a unified employee system of record, designed to support the entire employee lifecycle, linking essential HR data with various business solutions and services.



The addition of Trace's headcount planning capabilities to PCTY's existing robust set of integrations and workflow tools is expected to enhance critical business processes, ultimately leading to improved decision-making and accelerated execution.



Shares of PCTY, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have lost 17.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 45.5% due to high-cost acquisitions in the past.



Paylocity’s Recent Investments to Aid Top-Line Growth

Paylocity is placing significant emphasis on the concept of unified systems. In a recent move, the company integrated the technology of Cloudsnap, an acquisition target. This integration enables PCTY's customers to merge systems, facilitating seamless automated data exchange. The focus on unified systems underscores the company's commitment to streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency for its clientele.



In a parallel effort to enhance overall workplace dynamics, Paylocity introduced innovative features earlier this year. Notably, the company launched Recognition & Rewards and Employee Voice tools designed to assist employers in cultivating a positive culture, boosting engagement and improving recruiting and retention efforts.



Additionally, PCTY rolled out an updated mobile app, made enhancements to its generative AI and Learning Management System, and introduced a premium product offering market pay data. These initiatives are expected to aid top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PCTY’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.41 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.91 per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 14.76%.



Paylocity faces tough competition from Automatic Data Processing ADP, monday.com MNDY and Workday WDAY.



ADP Workforce Now stands out as a comprehensive HR software suite, designed to cater to the needs of small, midsized and large companies. Its platform is structured on a unified database, ensuring easy access to critical information at any given time. The software offers various package options tailored to suit the requirements of diverse industries and its seamless connectivity to existing tools, partners, or pre-integrated apps from the ADP Marketplace.



Monday.com is renowned for its versatility and offers a multitude of features designed to effectively address the diverse needs of HR teams. It provides a range of templates, such as a feedback tracker and applicant tracker, while also giving users the flexibility to customize their workflow. Its free plan is particularly beneficial for startups and small teams aiming for a quick start with HR software. For larger organizations, the Enterprise plan ensures access to advanced features and scalability that are essential for the effective management of a sizable business.



Workday is an all-encompassing cloud-based software designed to streamline finance and HR management within organizations. It boasts an intelligent data core that seamlessly connects financial and employee data, providing valuable insights and flexibility for informed decision-making. Workday stands out as an ideal solution for enterprise businesses seeking a robust and comprehensive tool to effectively manage intricate HR processes.

