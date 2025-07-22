Paylocity Launches Paylocity for Finance to Enhance Integration of HR and Financial Operations

Paylocity launches Paylocity for Finance, integrating HR and finance functions for streamlined operations and improved visibility.

Paylocity, a cloud-based provider of HR and payroll solutions, announced the launch of Paylocity for Finance, designed to integrate finance and HR teams within a unified system based on employee records. This new product line includes a partnership with Airbase, a recognized spend management solution, allowing organizations to manage both payroll and non-payroll expenses seamlessly. Paylocity for Finance features five core modules, including AP Automation, Expense Management, Corporate Cards, Guided Procurement, and Headcount Planning, all aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency. By integrating with major ERP systems, this platform provides real-time financial data and simplifies accounting reconciliation. The initiative is part of Paylocity's mission to innovate and improve work processes while enhancing user experience, with a mobile version set to launch in Fall 2025.

Potential Positives

Paylocity has expanded its product offerings with the launch of Paylocity for Finance, integrating finance and HR functions into a unified system, which may enhance operational efficiency for clients.

The integration of Airbase, recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation, enhances Paylocity’s credibility and value proposition in spend management solutions.

Paylocity for Finance provides a comprehensive suite of spend management tools that streamline processes such as invoice processing, expense management, and corporate card usage, potentially improving user experience and adoption.

The emphasis on AI-powered solutions and automated workflows is likely to position Paylocity competitively in the HR and finance software market, appealing to organizations seeking innovative technology solutions.

Potential Negatives

The integration of a new product series may signify internal resource reallocation or dependency on third-party solutions, which could indicate potential vulnerabilities in operational efficiency.

The launch of Paylocity for Finance could be perceived as an acknowledgment of existing gaps in the company's previous offerings, suggesting they were not comprehensive enough to meet client needs.

With the increased focus on automation and AI tools, the company may face scrutiny regarding data security and potential job impacts, which could lead to negative public perceptions or backlash from employees concerned about job displacement.

FAQ

What is Paylocity for Finance?

Paylocity for Finance is a new product family that unifies finance and HR teams through a single, integrated system.

How does Paylocity integrate with Airbase?

Paylocity has integrated Airbase to automate finance operations and provide real-time visibility into spending and compliance.

What features are included in Paylocity for Finance?

It includes modules for AP Automation, Expense Management, Corporate Cards, Guided Procurement, and Headcount Planning.

How does Paylocity improve HR and finance workflows?

Paylocity streamlines processes by connecting critical workflows, automating tasks, and offering a centralized task list for approvals.

When will the mobile version of Paylocity for Finance be available?

A fully integrated mobile version is set to launch in Fall 2025, enhancing user experience and accessibility.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PCTY Insider Trading Activity

$PCTY insiders have traded $PCTY stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PCTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN I SAROWITZ has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 268,932 shares for an estimated $53,116,047 .

. STEVEN R BEAUCHAMP (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 82,500 shares for an estimated $17,376,757 .

. TOBY J. WILLIAMS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,734,368 .

. JOSHUA SCUTT (Senior Vice President Sales) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,904 shares for an estimated $533,916 .

. RYAN GLENN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,708 shares for an estimated $370,004

ANDREW CAPPOTELLI (Sr Vice President Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,738 shares for an estimated $307,587 .

. NICHOLAS ROST (VP CAO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 888 shares for an estimated $185,513 .

. BERNARD ROBINSON KENNETH sold 510 shares for an estimated $102,433

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PCTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of $PCTY stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PCTY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PCTY in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PCTY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PCTY forecast page.

$PCTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PCTY recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $PCTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $218.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $190.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $250.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Kevin Mcveigh from UBS set a target price of $200.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $235.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $235.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $258.0 on 05/02/2025

Full Release



SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity, a leading provider of cloud-based HR, payroll and spend management solutions, today announced the launch of



Paylocity for Finance



, a strategic expansion of its modern workforce platform into the Office of the CFO. The new product family brings finance and HR teams together through a unified system grounded in the employee record.





As part of today’s launch, Paylocity has integrated



Airbase –



an award-winning spend management solution recently



recognized as a Visionary



in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation – that helps finance teams automate operations; gain real-time visibility and control; and deliver a seamless, intuitive employee experience, into its HCM platform. Organizations can now manage both payroll and non-payroll spend in a single system, grounded in the employee record and tightly integrated with their general ledger, thereby eliminating disconnected systems, manual processes, and approval bottlenecks.





Paylocity for Finance’s flexible, configurable workflows automate critical business processes, reduce manual work and drive efficiencies, and equip leaders with modern, AI-powered solutions that bridge the gap between HR and finance.





Using the employee record as the basis for Unified Business Operations is a natural evolution of modern HCM platforms, according to Forrester, a leading global research firm. Its 2025 Human Capital Management Solutions Landscape report



1



noted, “HCM being the employee system of record acts as the connective tissue between systems, with an ideal foundation to ensure that employee data flows seamlessly across the enterprise. Spend management (to cover expense management, bill pay, and corporate cards) is now considered an expansion of the traditional HCM model.”







Paylocity for Finance: A Full Suite of Spend Management Tools







Paylocity for Finance includes five core modules, with additional tools to support strategic planning and spend management.









AP Automation:



Streamlines invoice processing and vendor payments in more than 200 countries with automated workflows and embedded approvals to ensure speed, control, and compliance.



Streamlines invoice processing and vendor payments in more than 200 countries with automated workflows and embedded approvals to ensure speed, control, and compliance.





Expense Management:



Delivers a single enhanced expense solution with AI-powered, touchless expense reports, now the standard for all new clients across Paylocity’s HCM and spend management products.



Delivers a single enhanced expense solution with AI-powered, touchless expense reports, now the standard for all new clients across Paylocity’s HCM and spend management products.





Corporate Cards:



Enables clients to issue virtual or physical cards with built-in controls and real-time tracking, while integrating with existing Visa, Mastercard and American Express card programs, to provide centralized visibility and control of all card spend.



Enables clients to issue virtual or physical cards with built-in controls and real-time tracking, while integrating with existing Visa, Mastercard and American Express card programs, to provide centralized visibility and control of all card spend.





Guided Procurement:



Centralizes purchase requests with intuitive, policy-compliant workflows and visibility across departments.



Centralizes purchase requests with intuitive, policy-compliant workflows and visibility across departments.





Headcount Planning:



Aligns Finance, HR and Talent Acquisition with a comprehensive solution to proactively plan, approve and adjust workforce needs in real time, ensuring alignment to budget even as headcount evolves.











Integrated with Paylocity’s HCM platform and top ERP and general ledger systems such as NetSuite, QuickBooks, MS Dynamics and Sage Intacct, Paylocity for Finance delivers real-time financial data and seamless accounting reconciliation, enabling faster month-end close and tighter financial control.





“Paylocity for Finance is a natural evolution of our mission to simplify work through innovation,” said Toby Williams, President and CEO of Paylocity. “This expansion empowers finance teams with AI-powered, automated solutions seamlessly integrated into the Paylocity platform. By unifying data to connect critical workflows, we deliver enhanced visibility, improved efficiency, and an exceptional user experience that drives value through increased adoption.”







Connecting HR and Finance in a Single Platform







Because Paylocity for Finance is built into the company’s HCM platform, employees can submit expense reports and spend requests in the same system they already use for payroll, time tracking, and benefits. Managers benefit from a single, centralized task list for all approvals, whether for time off, expenses, or purchases, making it easier to stay on top of workflows. To further support ease of use and higher adoption, a fully integrated mobile version of the experience will be available in Fall 2025.







About Paylocity







Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, payroll, and spend management software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit



www.paylocity.com



.







CONTACT:











Nicole Andergard







nandergard@paylocity.com











503-855-7385







1



The Human Capital Management Solutions Landscape, Q2 2025, Forrester Research, Inc., April 24, 2025.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.