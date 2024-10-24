Paycor HCM elects Armstrong to its board of directors

Paycor HCM (PYCR) announced the election of Dru Armstrong to its board of directors, effective October 23, 2024. Armstrong brings leadership experience to Paycor’s board, currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PYCR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.