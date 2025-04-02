Is Paycom Software Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC), headquartered in Oklahoma, specializes in cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions offered as a software-as-a-service. With a market cap of $12.5 billion, the company equips small to mid-sized businesses with the tools and analytics needed to oversee the entire employment life cycle, from hiring to retirement.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Paycom fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold. It stands out for its comprehensive, cloud-based HCM solutions, catering to small and mid-sized businesses. Its all-in-one platform streamlines payroll, talent management, and workforce analytics, reducing reliance on multiple vendors.

As a result, PAYC benefits from strong client retention and also enjoys high recurring revenue due to its subscription-based model. Additionally, its focus on continuous innovation, including AI-driven enhancements, strengthens its competitive edge in the HCM space.

While PAYC is currently trading 9% below its 52-week high of $242.74, reached on Dec. 11, its shares have rallied 7.8% over the past three months, significantly outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 1.3% fall during the same time frame.

Moreover, over the past six months, shares of PAYC are up 32.8%, massively surpassing $DOWI’s marginal drop. PAYC has increased 11.4% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding $DOWI’s 6.1% returns over the same time frame.

PAYC has been trading over its 50-day moving average since mid-February and has remained above its 200-day moving average since late October, indicating an uptrend.

On Mar. 10, Paycom Software shares climbed over 2% after KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” from “Sector-Weight,” setting a price target of $245.

PAYC has outperformed its rival, Workday, Inc. (WDAY), which declined 13.9% over the past 52 weeks and 2.6% over the past six months.

Despite Paycom’s recent outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $224.14 suggests a 1.5% premium to its current levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

