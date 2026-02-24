Paycom Software (PAYC) Price Target Decreased by 20.85% to 159.96

The average one-year price target for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) has been revised to $159.96 / share. This is a decrease of 20.85% from the prior estimate of $202.09 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.00% from the latest reported closing price of $119.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycom Software. This is an decrease of 221 owner(s) or 16.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYC is 0.17%, an increase of 10.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 55,909K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYC is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 3,210K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares , representing an increase of 40.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 1,835K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,636K shares , representing a decrease of 43.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 29.91% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,666K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing an increase of 16.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,661K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,727K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 62.04% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,639K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 68.07% over the last quarter.

