Paycom Software Issues Revenue Outlook; Appoints Bob Foster To CFO

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC), provided financial guidance for the full year. Paycom also promoted Bob Foster to Chief Financial Officer.

The company expects total revenues of $2.015 billion to $2.035 billion, recurring and other revenue growth is expected to be 9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $820 million to $840 million, or approximately 41% at the midpoint.

Previously, the company announced the promotion of Bob Foster to chief financial officer, effective February 21, 2025. He succeeds Craig Boelte, who is retiring after leading Paycom's finance and accounting efforts for nearly 20 years.

