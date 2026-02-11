Paycom Software, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $113.8 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $113.6 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.7 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $544.3 million from $493.8 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

