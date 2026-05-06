Paycom Software, Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $155.7 million, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $139.4 million, or $2.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.3 million or $3.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $571.9 million from $530.5 million last year.

Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $155.7 Mln. vs. $139.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.04 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue: $571.9 Mln vs. $530.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.175 B To $ 2.195 B

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