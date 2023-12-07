Paycom (PAYC) Unveils GONE for Time-off Requests Management

Paycom Software PAYC has recently introduced a feature named GONE that enables automated decisions for time-off requests. Companies using the new “GONE” feature will now be able to manage time-off requests efficiently by using a decision engine.

The feature considers various factors, including staffing needs, employee hours, company policies and seniority, while also ensuring fairness, transparency and promptness. GONE is designed to reduce inaccuracies in approvals or denials of requests, minimize wait time for decision making, and consistent decision making based on guidelines.

This newest feature is one in the long line of product and feature launches by Paycom this year. Previously, the company launched Paycom Everyday and Client Action Center in August and June 2023, respectively.

Paycom Everyday enables employees to receive their pay daily without extra fees while helping employers streamline their payroll process through a unified system where employees operate their payroll.

On the other hand, the Client Action Center from Paycom is tailored for payroll administrators and includes an intuitive dashboard. This center offers immediate visibility into wire transfers, delivering real-time updates and valuable insights.

The introduction of GONE, alongside other product launches and Paycom’s wide range of offerings, will continue to assist the company in acquiring new customers. Nevertheless, the increasing competition within the HCM software market might create pricing pressures, impacting Paycom’s margins.

Furthermore, growing concerns about a recession alongside persistent macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical issues have led to significant headcount reductions across Paycom’s clientele. The scenario may affect the company’s business due to lower transaction volumes or loss of clients.

Paycom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of PAYC have declined 40.1% year to date.

