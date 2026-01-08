Markets
PAYX

Paychex Teams Up With PayPal To Offer Early Access To Paychecks

January 08, 2026 — 09:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), Thursday announced a new partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), offering employees of Paychex customers the ability to easily set up PayPal Direct Deposit, providing up to two-day early access to their paychecks.

With this partnership, the company expects to provide an alternative solution for employees of its clients to establish direct deposit connection to either an existing or new PayPal account facilitates effortless access to their compensation.

Additionally, the collaboration will offer access to full PayPal product suite, and enhanced financial flexibility to employees who enroll in PayPal Direct Deposit.

In the pre-market hours, PAYX is trading at $111.02, down 0.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PAYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.