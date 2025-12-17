Paychex Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Paychex, Inc. PAYX will release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 19, before market open.

PAYX’s earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in four preceding quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 1%.

Paychex’s Q2 Expectations

The consensus estimate for Paychex’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.6 billion, indicating an 18% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Our estimate for revenues from Management Solutions is set at $1.2 billion, indicating a 21.3% year-over-year increase. The addition of Paycor and higher revenues per client, fueled by price realization and heightened product penetration, is likely to have driven this segment’s revenues.

We anticipate PEO and insurance solution revenues to be $341.5 million, indicating 7.4% growth from the same quarter last year. An increasing number of average PEO worksite employees is estimated to have aided this segment.

Interest on funds held for clients is anticipated to be $46.1 million, suggesting a 27.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Inclusion of Paycor balances is expected to have fueled this segment’s revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.24 per share, implying an 8.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

