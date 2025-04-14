Markets
PAYX

Paychex Closes Acquisition Of Human Capital Management Firm Paycor

April 14, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), a human capital management company, announced on Monday that it has completed the acquisition of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR), a provider of human capital management, payroll, and talent software, for $22.50 per share in cash or enterprise value of around $4.1 billion.

The company expects annual cost synergies of over $80 million in fiscal 2026 and substantial revenue synergy opportunities over the next several years. The acquisition is also anticipated to be accretive to adjusted income per share in fiscal 2026.

John Gibson, CEO of Paychex, said: "This transaction strengthens our competitive position upmarket, unlocks new revenue opportunities, and positions us for sustainable long-term growth. Our integration strategy will prioritize accelerating sales expansion and product innovation to drive our growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PAYX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.