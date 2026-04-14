PAYC or SPOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Software sector might want to consider either Paycom Software (PAYC) or Spotify (SPOT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Paycom Software has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Spotify has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PAYC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SPOT has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PAYC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.53, while SPOT has a forward P/E of 32.66. We also note that PAYC has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SPOT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12.

Another notable valuation metric for PAYC is its P/B ratio of 3.89. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SPOT has a P/B of 11.01.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PAYC's Value grade of A and SPOT's Value grade of D.

PAYC has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SPOT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that PAYC is the superior option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.