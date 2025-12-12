PAY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc (Symbol: PAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.53, changing hands as low as $32.03 per share. Paymentus Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.65 per share, with $40.4326 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.