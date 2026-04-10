PAXS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/13/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/13/26, PIMCO Access Income Fund (Symbol: PAXS) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1494, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of PAXS's recent stock price of $14.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when PAXS shares open for trading on 4/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAXS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.31% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAXS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.74 per share, with $16.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.58.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, PIMCO Access Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.