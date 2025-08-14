PAVmed Revenue Jumps 513% in Q2

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) improved to $(0.11) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, beating the consensus non-GAAP EPS estimate of $(0.13).

Revenue (GAAP) surged to $6.0 million, far surpassing the estimated $0.01 million (GAAP) and the prior year’s GAAP revenue of $979,000.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) rose compared to Q2 2024, but Operating expenses (GAAP) fell by more than 65% compared to Q2 2024.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM), a medical technology innovator focused on minimally invasive diagnostics and digital health devices, published its earnings results on August 14, 2025. The headline news was a notable outperformance: revenue (GAAP) reached $6.0 million, dramatically exceeding analyst GAAP expectations of $0.01 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share improved to $(0.11), ahead of the consensus estimate of $(0.13) (Non-GAAP). The quarter showed progress in revenue generation and cost management, despite a continued net loss, and reflects stabilization in key product lines and strategic partnerships.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.11) $(0.13) $(1.82) 93.96% Revenue (GAAP) $6.0 million $0.01 million $979,000 513.1% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $(13.3 million) $(10.9 million) (22.0% increase) Operating Expenses $4.7 million $14.7 million −68.0% Cash and Cash Equivalents $4.0 million N/A

PAVmed’s Business Model and Recent Focus

PAVmed is a diversified life sciences company developing and commercializing innovative medical technologies. It operates through several subsidiaries, including Lucid Diagnostics and Veris Health. Lucid specializes in diagnostics, such as the EsoGuard DNA test for early detection of esophageal precancer, while Veris Health delivers a remote monitoring platform for cancer care. The company holds or licenses more than fifty patents worldwide across its diagnostic and health technology products.

In recent quarters, PAVmed has emphasized two main priorities: expanding commercial availability and payer coverage for EsoGuard and accelerating the integration of the Veris Cancer Care Platform within major health systems. Success in these areas depends on obtaining reimbursement from Medicare and private insurers, forging strategic hospital partnerships, and continued regulatory approvals. Financial stability and timely execution of key clinical and commercial milestones are also vital for PAVmed’s growth trajectory.

Operational and Financial Highlights of the Quarter

The company’s revenue (GAAP) soared to $6.0 million, significantly above the $0.01 million (GAAP) expected by analysts and marking a sharp increase from $979,000 in GAAP revenue in the prior year. This GAAP revenue jump was driven by revenue from Lucid Diagnostics’ EsoGuard DNA test, although some of the rise likely reflects one-time or non-recurring items. A non-GAAP EPS of $(0.11) beat the consensus loss estimate and improved markedly from the $(1.82) non-GAAP adjusted loss per share posted in the prior year.

Operating expenses (GAAP) fell to $4.7 million from $14.7 million in Q2 2024, a reduction of more than 65%. The decrease came as a result of both structural changes—such as subsidiary capitalization and deconsolidation—and disciplined cost control. Still, the net loss attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) increased to $(13.3) million from $(10.9) million in Q2 2024. Despite revenue growth and reduced expenses, PAVmed remains unprofitable and continues to operate at a significant cash burn rate.

In Lucid Diagnostics, the commercialization of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA test—a noninvasive test for early cancer detection—continued to advance. The company processed 2,756 EsoGuard tests, generating $1.2 million in segment revenue. However, this number was down from 3,034 tests in the previous quarter. Lucid secured its first commercial insurance reimbursement policy with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and expanded partnerships with health systems, notably launching a program with Hoag.

The Veris Cancer Care Platform, which facilitates remote physiological monitoring and integration with hospital electronic health records (EHR), completed a $2.5 million equity financing round at a $35 million valuation. The company initiated full EHR integration at Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital, with a commercial agreement targeting at least 1,000 patient enrollments in the first year. Veris also restarted development of its implantable physiological monitor, funded to FDA clearance. While these advances show momentum, the short-term revenue contribution from Veris remains limited as deployment just begins.

PAVmed also made progress in navigating the complex regulatory environment. For Lucid’s EsoGuard test, a key milestone is a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) advisory committee (CAC) meeting set for September 2025—a pivotal event for potential Medicare coverage. The ability of the Veris platform to scale across health systems will depend on successful integration, clinical acceptance, and payer adoption, challenges the company continues to address through partnerships and R&D investment.

The company strengthened its balance sheet with recent stock offerings and subsidiary financings. PAVmed’s cash and cash equivalents (GAAP) increased to $4.0 million as of June 30, 2025, from $1.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Lucid and Veris both secured additional funding, extending their runways into 2026. However, the business continues to depend on periodic capital raises to fund research, development, and commercial launches. The capital structure includes preferred stock, equity warrants, and a history of dilutive financing rounds, leading to significant dilution risk for shareholders. Despite these measures, substantial operating losses and high cash burn persist.

Product Lines and Developments

Lucid Diagnostics’ core offerings include the EsoGuard DNA test and the EsoCheck cell collection device—both designed to facilitate early detection of esophageal cancer and precancerous conditions. These tests offer a less invasive alternative to conventional endoscopic procedures, targeting the estimated 30 million at-risk individuals in the United States. While the quarter saw early success in obtaining a first commercial payer and formal hospital launches, test volumes have not yet accelerated to the levels envisioned for national adoption. The upcoming Medicare decision could become a turning point for future growth.

The Veris Cancer Care Platform enables remote physiological monitoring by aggregating patient data and reporting symptoms directly into hospital systems. The platform’s planned implantable physiological monitor aims to enhance care continuity for cancer patients, supporting clinicians with real-time data and decision support. Intended as a replicable model for academic health centers nationwide.

Outlook and What to Watch

PAVmed did not provide formal financial guidance for the full year or future quarters. Management stated that recent capital infusions should fund the Veris implantable monitor’s development through FDA clearance. The key milestones investors should watch include the Medicare Contractor Advisory Committee decision on EsoGuard and commercial expansion and insurance partnerships in Lucid Diagnostics.

Execution on commercial scaling and insurance coverage expansion will drive future revenue growth and financial stability. Maintaining access to new capital will remain essential until recurring revenues can absorb ongoing expenses. No dividend is currently paid by PAVmed.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

