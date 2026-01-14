PAVmed (PAVM) Price Target Increased by 2,900.00% to 321.30

The average one-year price target for PAVmed (NasdaqCM:PAVM) has been revised to $321.30 / share. This is an increase of 2,900.00% from the prior estimate of $10.71 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $535.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,775.75% from the latest reported closing price of $8.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAVmed. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAVM is 0.00%, an increase of 6.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.72% to 1,619K shares. The put/call ratio of PAVM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 714K shares representing 77.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 152K shares representing 16.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 65.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAVM by 59.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 97K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAVM by 28.51% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 65K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.