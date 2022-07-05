Paulius Grigoravicius on Finding Time to Discover your Passion through Connecting with Others

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether it’s in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of internship season, we spoke with Paulius Grigoravicius, Securities Operation Intern, about how dedicating time to connect with peers has helped him learn more about his passion and goals.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I am a second-year student at the University of Manchester. I am studying International Business, Finance and Economics. A year before, I worked in a FinTech company in Lithuania as a B2B Sales Manager, representing Open Banking products. As for my hobbies, I enjoy Go-Karts, going out to gigs and jogging.

In terms of my position at Nasdaq, I am a part of the Derivatives Clearing and Regulatory Reporting team, so I work with clearing reports and the information, statistics and clearing member technical support.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

I am currently in the process of drafting a business case for a new help-desk system that would improve our team’s operational efficiency, improve our customer (clearing member) satisfaction and give us a broader set of valuable metrics to track. I enjoy the fact that I was able to join this project right from the beginning and, therefore, able to see and participate in most of the stages of its implementation.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

I certainly enjoy the culture at Nasdaq. Everyone that I’ve met has been really friendly and helpful with getting set up, guiding me through all of the different systems and tools. I feel that Nasdaq’s employees are supported well by all of the different programs that are available within the company.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

As an intern, I am really eager to connect with as many people as possible and learn about their roles in Nasdaq and how those roles impact the financial markets. Since Nasdaq provides such an inclusive environment, I find it quite easy to set up meetings with colleagues from different departments or have quick but meaningful “water-cooler chats.” As I am still in the process of finding my professional passion, I find it very important to get hands-on experience with quite a few business areas of Nasdaq.

What have you learned about yourself through this internship?

Even though I am only finishing the second week of my internship, I have already noticed that it has become easier for me to network and get connected with colleagues at all seniority levels. Also, I find myself to be more productive when working in the office (probably because I can reach out to my team within arm’s reach).

How did you prepare for your internship?

Since my internship is mostly concerned with handling derivatives clearing, I have been reviewing my university notes on these assets and reading up on the role of the clearing house. I have also reached out to some of the people that I knew prior to joining the company to get some insight on what I should be aware of.

What advice would you give to future interns?

Ask as many questions as possible since it is the best way to learn and get the information that is truly important to you. Also, do not be hesitant to go out and say hi to people outside your team, and don’t be afraid to discuss your future career aspirations with your managers because they will almost certainly have some great advice for you.

