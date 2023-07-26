Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) reported $758.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $780.5 million, representing a surprise of -2.77%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Patterson-UTI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Contract Drilling - Operating days - U.S. 11669 Days compared to the 11699.05 Days average estimate based on four analysts.

11669 Days compared to the 11699.05 Days average estimate based on four analysts. Contract Drilling - Average revenue per operating day - U.S. $35.94 versus $35.58 estimated by four analysts on average.

$35.94 versus $35.58 estimated by four analysts on average. Contract Drilling - Average direct operating costs per operating day - U.S. $19.04 versus $18.78 estimated by four analysts on average.

$19.04 versus $18.78 estimated by four analysts on average. Contract Drilling - Average rigs operating - U.S. 128 versus 128.56 estimated by four analysts on average.

128 versus 128.56 estimated by four analysts on average. Pressure Pumping - Fracturing jobs : 137 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 143.31.

: 137 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 143.31. Pressure Pumping - Other jobs : 162 versus 141.08 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 162 versus 141.08 estimated by three analysts on average. Pressure Pumping - Total jobs : 299 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 284.39.

: 299 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 284.39. Revenue- Contract Drilling : $432.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $423.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%.

: $432.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $423.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%. Revenue- Other Operations : $21.13 million compared to the $23.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.

: $21.13 million compared to the $23.44 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year. Revenue- Directional Drilling : $55.14 million compared to the $57.38 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $55.14 million compared to the $57.38 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Pressure Pumping : $250.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $276.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.

: $250.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $276.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Operating income (loss)- Contract Drilling: $113.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.84 million.

Shares of Patterson-UTI have returned +29.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.