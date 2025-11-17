Pattern Group (PTRN) Price Target Increased by 18.40% to 21.87

The average one-year price target for Pattern Group (NasdaqGS:PTRN) has been revised to $21.87 / share. This is an increase of 18.40% from the prior estimate of $18.47 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.28% from the latest reported closing price of $17.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pattern Group. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 3,300.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of PTRN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,909K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 1,750K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,659K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 1,436K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,150K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company.

