Patrick Industries (PATK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.82, changing hands as high as $57.45 per share. Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PATK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PATK's low point in its 52 week range is $41.75 per share, with $86.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.23.

