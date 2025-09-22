Markets
Patient Square Capital Affiliate To Acquire Premier Inc.

September 22, 2025 — 06:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Premier, Inc. (PINC) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Patient Square Capital. Premier stockholders will receive $28.25 in cash per share. Upon completion, Premier will be a private company, and Premier common stock will no longer be listed or traded on any public exchange.

"Since going public in 2013, Premier has leveraged our access to capital to build unmatched supply chain expertise, world-class technology, and nationally recognized advisory capabilities that enable our members to continuously improve their cost, quality, and operational efficiencies," said Michael Alkire, Premier's CEO.

