Patience Is Paying Interest Again and TLT Shows Why

Key Points

Added 160,592 shares in a new position, valued at $14,352,107 as of September 30, 2025

The transaction represented 5.8% of reportable 13F assets under management as of Q3 2025

This new stake accounts for 5.8% of reported AUM as of Q3 2025, placing the ETF outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Image source: Getty Images

WJ Interests, LLC initiated a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by acquiring 160,592 shares in Q3 2025, with the position valued at approximately $14.35 million as of September 30, 2025, according to an October 20, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2025, WJ Interests, LLC established a new position in iShares Trust - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter. The fund acquired approximately 160,592 shares during the quarter, with a position valued at $14,352,107 as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 5.8% of 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

RSSB: $45.32 million (18.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VT: $44,014,410 (17.7763% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NTSI: $30,014,449 (12.1221% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AVUV: $21.17 million (8.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20th, 2025, shares were priced at $91.55. The ETF posted a one-year price change of (0.74%) and underperformed the S&P 500 by 13.38 percentage points over the one-year period ended October 20th, 2025. The fund distributed a dividend yield of 4.22% as of September 30, 2025. Shares were 3.5% below their 52-week high as of October 21st, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM 48.82 B Price (as of market close 10/20/25) $91.55 Dividend yield 4.22% 1-year total return -0.74%

Company snapshot

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is one of the largest fixed income ETFs, providing institutional-scale access to the long-duration segment of the U.S. Treasury market. It operates as a passively managed ETF, offering institutional investors efficient access to long-term U.S. government debt.

TLT's Investment strategy focuses on tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index, seeking to provide exposure to U.S. Treasury securities with maturities of twenty years or more.

The fund seeks to invest at least 90% of its assets in U.S. Treasury securities to closely replicate index performance.

Foolish take

When the market is gripped by uncertainty, investors often rediscover the quiet strength of treasuries. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF gives investors a simple way to own long-term U.S government bonds, backed by the full faith and credit of the United States. It is perfectly designed for investors who are pursuing stability and income.

After a long slide through 2023 and 2024, TLT has found firmer footing in 2025. Inflation has eased to about 2.9 percent, and the Federate Reserve has paused rate changes for now. The yield on 20-year Treasuries is currently ranging around 4.5-5%. Those levels have not been seen consistently in the last decade, and now it offers investors a rare chance to lock in meaningful income from one of the safest asset classes. If growth slows or the Fed begins to lower rates, TLT could potentially benefit from both its income stream and rising bond prices.

Long-term bonds can still carry risk, and their prices may swing when sentiment shifts. For investors who measure success in years, TLT offers a way to bring stability back into a portfolio while collecting income consistently. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF rewards patience, not prediction and reminds investors that resilience often grows in the quiet corners of the market.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

13F filing: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings to the SEC.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the investment's current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Passively managed ETF: A fund designed to track a specific index, not actively selecting securities, aiming to replicate index performance.

ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index: A benchmark tracking U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of twenty years or more.

Long-duration: Refers to bonds or funds investing in securities with long maturities, typically more sensitive to interest rate changes.

Institutional investors: Organizations such as pension funds, endowments, or asset managers that invest large sums of money.

Reportable assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those required by the SEC.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.