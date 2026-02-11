Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Pathward Financial (CASH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 25.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $95.1 in the previous session. Pathward has gained 30.1% since the start of the year compared to the 2.3% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 13.1% return for the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 22, 2026, Pathward reported EPS of $1.57 versus consensus estimate of $1.38 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 4.99%.

For the current fiscal year, Pathward is expected to post earnings of $8.7 per share on $825.7 in revenues. This represents a 10.55% change in EPS on a 0.84% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $9.6 per share on $825.7 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.34% and 0%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Pathward has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Pathward? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Pathward has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 10.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.6X versus its peer group's average of 12.6X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Pathward an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Pathward currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Pathward passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Pathward shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does CASH Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CASH have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP). UVSP has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania beat our consensus estimate by 1.28%, and for the current fiscal year, UVSP is expected to post earnings of $3.40 per share on revenue of $346.95 million.

Shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania have gained 6.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.26X and a P/CF of 12.42X.

The Banks - Northeast industry is in the top 19% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CASH and UVSP, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.