Pathward Financial (CASH) Price Target Increased by 13.64% to 102.00

The average one-year price target for Pathward Financial (NasdaqGS:CASH) has been revised to $102.00 / share. This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior estimate of $89.76 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from the latest reported closing price of $91.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pathward Financial. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 15.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASH is 0.16%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.89% to 31,872K shares. The put/call ratio of CASH is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Seros Financial holds 6,499K shares representing 29.32% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,403K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 2.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,050K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 30.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 26.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 766K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 699K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 54.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.