Pathward Financial (CASH) Price Target Increased by 13.64% to 102.00

February 04, 2026 — 04:26 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Pathward Financial (NasdaqGS:CASH) has been revised to $102.00 / share. This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior estimate of $89.76 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from the latest reported closing price of $91.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pathward Financial. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 15.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASH is 0.16%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.89% to 31,872K shares. CASH / Pathward Financial, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of CASH is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Seros Financial holds 6,499K shares representing 29.32% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,403K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 2.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,050K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares , representing an increase of 30.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 26.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 766K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 699K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASH by 54.80% over the last quarter.

