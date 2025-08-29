PATH vs. BKSY: Which High-Tech Stock Holds More Long-Term Potential?

Both UiPath PATH and BlackSky Technology BKSY are innovative technology companies that drive automation and intelligence. UiPath is a software company that makes robotic process automation (RPA) software, while BlackSky Technology owns and operates an advanced space-based intelligence platform, providing real-time satellite imagery, analytics and high-frequency monitoring.

This comparative analysis will allow investors to find out which stock holds more long-term upside.

The Case for PATH

UiPath’s AI-driven, innovative enterprise automation platform is the primary growth driver. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, PATH’s top line grew 6% year over year, and the annual recurring revenues jumped 12%, hinting at a strong customer adoption of AI automation solutions. Strategic investments in gen AI capabilities incorporated in the platform enable the company to position itself as a leader in transforming enterprise workflows.

The fast-paced AI-fueled automation adoption across industries, supported by a 108% dollar-based net retention rate and 7.5% year-over-year growth in the free cash flow, has enabled the company to discover its growth trajectory. Promising growth as such, accompanied by $227.5 million share purchase program, signals robust capital allocation and long-term shareholder value creation.

PATH’s extensive automation platform helps it differentiate itself by incorporating RPA with AI, streamlining critical workflows more effectively than its competitors. As AI adoption accelerates, the company’s focus on boosting automation revenue growth via consistent product innovation and customer growth paves a long-term path for sustainable growth.

UiPath’s global presence, strong partnership ecosystem, mainly with Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce, and vivid focus on intelligent automation have enabled the company to hold a consistent leadership position in this dynamic RPA and enterprise automation market. A market that is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.9% from 2025 to 2030.

However, the company incurred a net loss of $13 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. BKSY has witnessed a 15.8% decline in its top line sequentially, while it managed to lower its cost marginally, hurting gross profit significantly. With the margins taking a hit as growth slows down, we will not be surprised if the management decides to slash its top-line and bottom-line prospects for the year.

The Case for BKSY

BlackSky Technology’s financial prowess is tied to the success of its advancements in its satellite technology and AI-driven analytics. The imagery and software analytical services segment registered $18 million in revenues in the June quarter, fueled by the introduction of Gen-3 satellites that offer high-resolution imagery and swift delivery.

Management has found the tech-led growth of BKSY appealing, thus reaffirming the company’s ambitious outlook for revenues of $105-$130 million. Surging demand for BKSY’s services and contract wins utilizing advanced image processing and AI-led surveillance capabilities have bolstered management’s optimism as well. The company has secured contracts with a value exceeding $35 million in the second quarter of 2025, swelling its contract backlog to $356 million, with nearly 85% derived from international customers. This growth testifies to the rising demand for next-gen AI-led satellite services.

BKSY was successful at securing $24 million facility monitoring order from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for Gen-3 imagery analytics, and other contracts were secured for wide-area multispectral monitoring. Contract wins, as such, paint a clear picture of BKSY’s technological prowess over its competitors, providing a substantial growth in the sales pipeline.

Despite these outstanding successes, BlackSky Technology incurred a net loss of $41.2 million, with the bottom line witnessing a sharp loss widening from $52 cents to $1.27 in the June quarter. A deterioration as such is due to a sharp fall in the top line by 11% year over year and a significant increase in investment costs for next-gen satellites.

How Do Estimates Compare for PATH & BKSY?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UiPath’s 2025 sales is set at $1.6 billion, suggesting an 8.5% year-over-year increase. For 2025, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, a 5.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. There has been no change in analyst estimates or revisions lately.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackSky Technology’s 2025 sales is pegged at $117.7 million, implying 15.2% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for loss is set at $3.05 per share, compared with the year-ago loss of $2.49 per share. Two estimates for 2025 have moved south in the past 60 days versus no northward revisions.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PATH Looks Cheaper Than BKSY

PATH is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 3.71X, which is below the 12-month median of 4.42X, indicating undervaluation. BKSY appears overvalued with its 12-month price/sales ratio of 4.47X, which exceeds the 12-month median of 2.5X. Overall, PATH seems more affordable than BKSY.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verdict

Both PATH and BKSY offer promising growth narratives, banking on AI and next-gen technology. However, UiPath’s robust recurring revenues, efficient capital allocation and a cheaper valuation look more promising.

PATH is a fundamentally strong stock, whereas BKSY’s bottom-line prospects look questionable. That being said, customer-centric innovation and a strong partnership ecosystem with tech giants, including Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce, compel us to recommend investors bet on UiPath, which has a better growth outlook, supported by an expanding market.

PATH and BKSY both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

