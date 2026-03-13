Is PATH Stock a Hold After Q4 Beat, Buybacks, and Margin Gains?

UiPath PATH closed fiscal 2026 with a better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter, a stronger profitability profile and another step up in capital return. At the same time, investors are still weighing what comes next as automation budgets normalize and platform transitions reshape near-term mix.

Taken together, the latest quarter supports a market-perform setup, but the path to a decisive “add” case still runs through clearer retention and monetization signals.

PATH Q4 Results Beat Expectations

UiPath reported a fiscal fourth-quarter beat on both earnings per share and revenues versus consensus. Revenues came in at $481.1 million, up 13.6% year over year, marking a strong finish against management’s guidance ranges.

The tone of the quarter matters as much as the numbers. The results suggest execution has stabilized and that the company is landing growth while leaning harder into cost discipline.

UiPath, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

UiPath, Inc. revenue-ttm | UiPath, Inc. Quote

UiPath Profitability Builds With Discipline

The quarter highlighted a margin structure that is increasingly built for scale. UiPath delivered a non-GAAP gross margin of 86% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, reflecting a software model that can support product investment and operating leverage at the same time.

Non-GAAP operating income reached $150 million, translating to a 31% operating margin. The broader takeaway is that profitability momentum is building without “starving” growth investments. That balance is important for a platform company that still needs to expand use cases, deepen partner motion and push new capabilities into production.

PATH Cash, No Debt, and Buyback Capacity

UiPath ended the quarter with about $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and carried no debt. That balance sheet flexibility matters in a market that is rewarding durable free cash flow and penalizing funding risk.

Capital returns are now a central part of the story. The company completed a $1 billion repurchase program and approved an additional $500 million in buyback capacity. In practical terms, this gives management room to offset dilution and support per-share metrics while it continues to execute on the operating model.

UiPath FY27 Outlook and Margin Targets

Management’s fiscal 2027 framework points to steady growth and meaningful cash generation. Revenues are guided to $1.754 billion to $1.759 billion, with annual recurring revenue guided to $2.051 billion to $2.056 billion.

Profitability and cash flow are expected to remain strong. UiPath guided to non-GAAP operating income of about $415 million, non-GAAP gross margin around 84%, and adjusted free cash flow around $425 million. The company also updated its long-term non-GAAP operating margin target to 30% and outlined a path toward meaningful GAAP profitability by fiscal 2027. For investors, that combination sets a higher bar for consistency, not just occasional upside quarters.

PATH Valuation vs Peers and Market

The valuation setup is a key reason the stock sits in a “hold versus add” debate. Shares are down 31.9% over the past three months and down 3.7% over the past year, leaving the stock trading at 15.44x forward earnings. That multiple is below the sub-industry, sector, and S&P 500 comparisons provided in the valuation snapshot.

The same tension shows up in relative price-to-sales and price-to-book comparisons. The market is acknowledging improved margins and buyback support, but it is also discounting uncertainty around the durability of expansion and the timing of the next acceleration phase. In that context, it is useful to remember that platform peers like Microsoft MSFT and ServiceNow NOW are also pushing deeper into enterprise automation. Their breadth and distribution can influence competitive cycles, even when UiPath’s product depth remains a differentiator.

UiPath Outlook Suggests Market-Perform Potential

The current framing remains Neutral, which implies expectations for in-line performance rather than a clear re-rating catalyst. That stance ties back to several uncertainties that are still in focus.

Agentic monetization and pricing predictability are not yet fully proven. Net retention has moderated, with dollar-based net retention at 107% in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2026. Foreign exchange remains a variable, and federal demand continues to be dynamic, impacting visibility and timing. Put together, these factors can limit upside follow-through even after a clean quarterly beat.

PATH Checklist Before Adding Shares

Investors looking to move from “hold” to “add” should watch for sustained annual recurring revenue expansion as fiscal 2027 unfolds, particularly evidence that net new annual recurring revenue remains resilient quarter to quarter.

It also matters whether lower-end cohort pressure stabilizes. Improving expansion is most powerful when it is broad-based, not just concentrated in the largest accounts.

Finally, keep the focus on conversion mechanics and monetization clarity. Signs that pilots compress to production, including through vertical accelerators and hyperscaler alliances, would support confidence in the deployment engine. In parallel, any movement toward clearer consumption or outcome-based pricing for agentic capabilities would help investors model upside with more precision, which is often what unlocks a higher multiple.

Zacks Rank

UiPath, ServiceNow, and Microsoft carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.