PATH Delivers Strong Quarter to Close its Fiscal Year: Is PATH a Buy?

UiPath PATH ended its fiscal year on a strong note, reporting results that exceeded the upper end of its guidance across major financial metrics. The quarter reflected continued demand for automation software as enterprises accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenues reached $481 million, representing 14% year-over-year growth. For the full fiscal year, revenues climbed to $1.611 billion, increasing 13% from the prior year. Annual recurring revenues also expanded, reaching $1.853 billion in the fourth quarter, with $70 million in net new ARR added during the period.

A major highlight from the year was the company achieving full-year GAAP profitability for the first time. This milestone reflects significant progress in balancing growth investments with operational discipline while scaling the business.

Image Source: PATH

Profitability, ARR, and Cash Flow Show Improving Financial Strength

UiPath’s profitability metrics improved notably during the quarter. Non-GAAP operating income reached $150 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, translating to a 31% operating margin. For the full year, non-GAAP operating income totaled $370 million with a margin of 23%. GAAP net income reached $104 million for the quarter, while full-year GAAP net income totaled $282 million. The company also generated strong cash flows, producing $182 million in adjusted free cash flow in the fiscal fourth quarter and $372 million for the fiscal year.

ARR trends show steady demand across periods. ARR rose from $1.78 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 to $1.85 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, with year-over-year ARR growth running about 11%. Net new ARR was $70 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, and the first-quarter fiscal 2027 ARR guide implies roughly $1.894-$1.899 million. Customer scale is increasing: customers with more than $100k ARR and more than $1 million ARR grew year over year as of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 versus the third quarter of fiscal 2025. These factors indicate a sticky enterprise base that underpins durable, compounding expansions.

Image Source: PATH

UiPath ended the quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet. During the quarter, the company completed a $1 billion share repurchase program and approved an additional $500 million in buyback capacity.

AI and Automation Strategy Driving Enterprise Adoption

Management emphasized that the convergence of artificial intelligence and automation is reshaping enterprise software development. The company believes the industry is approaching a turning point in how applications are built and managed.

UiPath’s strategy focuses on leveraging its unified automation platform, large installed customer base and long-standing enterprise relationships. These factors provide a foundation for expanding AI-powered automation across corporate workflows.

The company highlighted several customer deployments demonstrating the value of its platform. One semiconductor firm implemented agentic workflows within a very short time frame, while another enterprise dramatically reduced a multi-day order-to-cash process to just minutes while targeting substantial cost savings.

UiPath is also advancing AI-driven coding capabilities designed to automatically generate and maintain production-ready automation processes. These innovations could significantly shorten development timelines and accelerate adoption across enterprises.

Updated Outlook Signals Continued Growth

Management provided guidance for fiscal year 2027 that points to continued expansion across key financial metrics. The company expects revenues in the range of $1.754 billion to $1.759 billion and annual recurring revenue between $2.051 billion and $2.056 billion.

Non-GAAP operating income is projected to reach approximately $415 million for the fiscal year. Management also expects non-GAAP gross margin to remain strong at around 84% and anticipates adjusted free cash flow of roughly $425 million.

Additionally, the company updated its long-term non-GAAP operating margin target to 30%, reflecting increased confidence in the scalability and efficiency of its operating model. Leadership also expects the business to become GAAP profitable meaningfully by fiscal 2027, with continued expansion in profitability over time.

Competitive Landscape

As demand for automation platforms grows, UiPath operates in a competitive market alongside major enterprise software providers.

ServiceNow NOW offers enterprise workflow software that enables organizations to manage digital operations across departments. ServiceNow continues expanding its automation capabilities by integrating AI-driven features into its platform.

ServiceNow’s enterprise footprint and workflow expertise position ServiceNow as an important competitor in the broader automation and digital operations market.

Microsoft MSFT is another significant player in automation through its Power Platform and AI-powered cloud services. Microsoft provides low-code automation tools that allow businesses to automate processes across applications and data systems.

Microsoft benefits from a vast enterprise ecosystem, enabling Microsoft to integrate automation capabilities across its cloud and productivity platforms.

Risks Investors Should Watch

Despite strong results, several uncertainties remain for UiPath. Management noted that macroeconomic conditions remain uneven across industries and geographic regions, which could influence enterprise spending patterns.

Foreign exchange volatility also remains a factor, though the company expects its overall impact to remain minimal for the fiscal year. Analysts have also been closely examining the sustainability of ARR growth and the potential financial impact of recent acquisitions.

Competition from emerging AI-focused software vendors could also intensify as the automation market continues to expand.

UiPath Stock is a Hold

UiPath’s latest earnings report highlights the company gaining momentum as enterprise demand for automation and AI solutions grows. The achievement of full-year GAAP profitability, strong cash generation and rising recurring revenues reinforces the company’s improving financial profile. At the same time, competition within enterprise software remains intense, and investors continue to evaluate the sustainability of growth in the automation market. Considering these factors, maintaining a hold stance appears reasonable. Investors may benefit from monitoring continued ARR expansion, adoption of AI-driven automation tools, and progress toward higher margins before making a more decisive investment move.

PATH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.