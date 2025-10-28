PATH and APP: Two AI Stocks Worth Buying, But One Stands Stronger

UiPath PATH and AppLovin Corporation APP are two standout names harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize digital operations. UiPath dominates the robotic process automation (RPA) arena, deploying AI to enhance and automate enterprise workflows. Meanwhile, AppLovin has carved a strong niche in mobile advertising technology, leveraging AI to maximize app monetization and drive user growth.

As AI becomes an essential component of modern enterprise solutions, investors face a crucial decision: which of these innovation-driven tech players offers the stronger investment case today? Let’s explore their fundamentals, growth catalysts and valuations.

The Case for UiPath

UiPath remains a strong force in the booming RPA market, which is poised for substantial expansion over the coming years. Its end-to-end automation platform positions the company to seize opportunities as demand for AI-driven solutions surges.

A critical driver of PATH’s success is its strategic alliances with top technology giants. Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Salesforce CRM continue to play pivotal roles in expanding UiPath’s reach and capabilities. These partnerships not only bolster PATH’s credibility but also integrate its offerings into broader enterprise ecosystems powered by Microsoft Azure, Amazon’s AWS and Salesforce Cloud solutions.

High customer retention underscores PATH’s robust business model, with net retention rates at an impressive 108%. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported revenues of $362 million, a 14% year-over-year increase, while annual recurring revenues rose 11% to $1.72 billion, highlighting strong customer loyalty and the resilience of its subscription-based model.

With a broad global presence and a focus on intelligent automation, UiPath is well-positioned to maintain leadership in the evolving RPA and enterprise automation sector.

The Case for AppLovin

AppLovin has solidified its leadership in mobile advertising, powered by its next-gen AI engine, Axon 2, which launched in the second quarter of 2023. Since its debut, Axon 2 has radically enhanced AppLovin’s ad performance, helping to quadruple advertising spend on its platform. This explosive growth has led to an estimated $10 billion annual run rate in ad spend from gaming clients, pushing APP into the upper echelon of global ad tech firms by valuation.

Axon 2’s importance goes far beyond mere optimization. In a post-Identifier for Advertisers environment that disrupted mobile user acquisition strategies, Axon 2 served as a critical catalyst for recovery.

AppLovin’s financial performance has matched its technological breakthroughs. In the second quarter of 2025, revenues increased 77% year over year, reflecting strong market demand. Adjusted EBITDA jumped 99% year over year, showcasing improved operational efficiency. Net income skyrocketed 156% from the prior year, demonstrating APP’s ability to translate revenue growth into significant profitability. For the full year 2024, revenues climbed 43% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA surged 81%, underscoring AppLovin’s ability to seize market opportunities while maintaining efficiency.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for PATH & APP?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UiPath’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 10% and 23%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upwards over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 17% and 103%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending upwards over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UiPath’s Valuation More Attractive Than AppLovin

UiPath is trading at a forward sales multiple of 5.54X, above its 12-month median of 4.27X. AppLovin’s forward sales multiple stands at 30.85X, above its median of 20.24X.

UiPath is a Strong Buy

While both UiPath and AppLovin stand out as strong AI-driven growth stories, UiPath emerges as the more balanced and sustainable long-term buy. Its deep enterprise integration, high customer retention, and partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce strengthen its moat in the automation space. AppLovin’s explosive momentum in ad tech is impressive but comes with higher valuation risk. UiPath’s more reasonable multiple, predictable recurring revenues and consistent profitability trajectory make it a smarter, steadier play for investors seeking durable AI exposure across industries, positioning it as the stronger buy in this AI-driven tech duo.

While PATH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

