Patagonia Lithium Reports Promising Aquifer Test Results

December 04, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Patagonia Lithium Limited (AU:PL3) has released an update.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) announced promising results from their Borehole Magnetic Resonance survey at the Formentera Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, revealing high porosity and exceptional aquifer potential. The findings suggest the aquifer can sustain high pump rates, which bolsters the project’s feasibility and may significantly impact the Mineral Resource calculation. This development could enhance investor interest in Patagonia Lithium’s prospects in the lithium market.

