Passive ETF Attracts More Capital, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Increased STRV stake by 61,914 shares, an estimated $2.57 million trade based on the average quarterly price

Post-trade position: 324,864 shares valued at $14.03 million

STRV now represents 3.68% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

On November 4, 2025, Uptick Partners, LLC reported a buy of 61,914 shares of EA Series Trust - Strive 500 ETF (NYSE:STRV), with an estimated transaction value of $2.57 million in its latest SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 4, 2025, Uptick Partners, LLC increased its position in STRV by 61,914 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated value of the trade was $2.57 million based on the average share price for the period. The fund held 324,864 shares at quarter-end, valued at $14.03 million.

What Else to Know

Uptick Partners, LLC increased its STRV stake, bringing the ETF to 3.68% of the fund’s 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

USFR: $33.14 million (8.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

STXG: $19.50 million (5.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

STXV: $19.40 million (5.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

BUXX: $18.73 million (4.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

FTSM: $17.97 million (4.7% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of November 3, 2025, STRV shares were priced at $44.27, up 20.9% over the year ending November 3, 2025; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 2.33 percentage points.

STRV’s annualized dividend yield was 1.04% as of November 4, 2025, and shares were 1.46% below the 52-week high as of November 3, 2025.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 3, 2025) $44.27 Dividend yield 1.04% 1-year total return 20.9%

ETF Snapshot

EA Series Trust - Strive 500 ETF is a passively managed exchange-traded fund designed to mirror the performance of a leading U.S. large-cap equity index. The fund offers investors diversified access to the U.S. equity market in a single vehicle, with an emphasis on minimizing tracking error. With a sizable asset base and a disciplined index-tracking approach, the ETF is well positioned for investors seeking broad market exposure and yield.

Investment strategy seeks to track the performance of a large-cap U.S. equity index, investing substantially all assets in the component securities of the benchmark.

Aiming for high correlation to its index before fees and expenses.

Offers diversified access to the U.S. equity market for both institutional and individual investors.

Foolish Take

The EA Series Trust - Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that average investors should get to know. Here's why.

The fund is similar to many ETFs which track the S&P 500, including the VOO, SPY, and SPYM. Its expense ratio is very low at only 0.05%, meaning investors get to keep more of what they earn over time. In addition, the fund has generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% over the last three years.

Passive ETFs, like STRV, have become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to their low fees. In addition, many investors find it useful to have at least some portion of their portfolios pegged to the performance of benchmark indexes like the S&P 500. Not only are those indexes comprised of the largest stocks, but they are also self-correcting -- dropping underperforming stocks whose market caps fall and adding up-and-coming new companies as their market caps rise.

In summary, it's important for retail investors to have many tools in their investing toolkit. Passive ETFs are certainly one of them, and, for many investors, an index-tracking ETF like STRV is worth considering.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company or fund by an investor.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F AUM: The portion of assets under management reported to the SEC on Form 13F, covering U.S. equity holdings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Annualized: A figure (such as return or yield) converted to a yearly rate for comparison purposes.

Tracking error: The difference between a fund’s returns and those of its benchmark index.

Index-tracking: An investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index.

Large-cap: Refers to companies with a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used for reporting financial positions.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark or comparable investment.

Passively managed: A fund management style that aims to replicate an index rather than actively select securities.

