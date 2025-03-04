Passage Bio Reports Promising Interim Data for PBFT02 in FTD-GRN Patients and Provides Business Updates

Passage Bio reports promising interim data for PBFT02 in FTD-GRN patients, showing elevated PGRN and reduced NfL levels.

Passage Bio, Inc. announced interim results from its PBFT02 clinical trial for frontotemporal dementia (FTD) patients with the GRN mutation, revealing significant increases in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) progranulin levels and early signs of reduced plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, a marker of disease progression. The company has enrolled its first FTD-GRN patient for Dose 2 of the treatment, which is 50% lower than Dose 1, and is expanding its study to include FTD patients with C9orf72 gene mutations. Passage Bio plans to report 12-month data from Dose 1 and interim data from Dose 2 in the second half of 2025, and seek regulatory feedback on its pivotal trial design in early 2026. The company has extended its cash runway into the first quarter of 2027 by cutting operating costs and moving to an outsourced analytical testing model.

Interim data from the PBFT02 clinical trial shows durable and significant increases in cerebrospinal fluid progranulin levels, suggesting potential efficacy in treating FTD-GRN patients.

Early evidence indicates a 13% reduction in plasma neurofilament light chain levels, contrasting with expected increases based on natural history data, highlighting the potential of PBFT02 to modify disease progression.

Extended cash runway into Q1 2027 enhances financial stability, allowing for continued execution of pivotal clinical trials and operational initiatives.

Successful enrollment of the first FTD-GRN patient for Dose 2 PBFT02 indicates progress in clinical trial execution and paving the way for future regulatory discussions.

Company experienced a significant net loss of $64.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $102.1 million in the previous year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The cash position declined from $114.3 million to $76.8 million year-over-year, raising concerns about the sustainability of operations without additional funding.

The enrollment of only one patient in the new lower-dose study is indicative of potential recruitment challenges which could delay clinical trial timelines.

What were the interim results for Dose 1 PBFT02?

Interim data showed elevated CSF PGRN levels and early evidence of reduced plasma NfL levels in FTD-GRN patients.

When will 12-month data and interim safety data be reported?

The company expects to report these data in the second half of 2025.

What is the purpose of the Dose 2 PBFT02 trial?

It aims to test a lower dose of PBFT02 to potentially improve safety while maintaining efficacy in FTD-GRN patients.

When will the company seek regulatory feedback on the trial design?

Passage Bio plans to seek regulatory feedback on the pivotal trial design in the first half of 2026.

How has Passage Bio extended its cash runway?

By outsourcing analytical testing and reducing operating expenses, the runway has been extended into the first quarter of 2027.

Interim data from Dose 1 PBFT02 demonstrated durable, elevated CSF PGRN and early evidence of reduction in plasma NfL levels, a disease progression biomarker, as compared to published natural history









Enrolled first FTD-GRN patient to be treated with Dose 2 PBFT02, 50% lower than Dose 1









Expect to report 12-month data from Dose 1 and interim safety and biomarker data from Dose 2 in 2H 2025; plan to seek regulatory feedback on FTD-GRN pivotal trial design in 1H 2026









Extended cash runway into 1Q 2027







PHILADELPHIA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and provided recent business highlights.





“We are pleased to report strong performance in 2024 as we meaningfully advanced our PBFT02 program, delivering promising data in FTD-



GRN



patients showing robust, durable progranulin expression and early evidence of improvement in a disease progression biomarker. Furthermore, we completed the process development and scale-up of a high-productivity, suspension-based manufacturing process for PBFT02 and are well-positioned for late-stage development,” said Will Chou, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio. “As we enter 2025, we remain focused on execution of our ongoing upliFT-D trial in FTD-



GRN



and are excited to expand enrollment to include FTD patients with



C9orf72



gene mutations. We look forward to building upon the encouraging data generated to date and engaging with health authorities to explore the registrational pathway for this promising, one-time therapy to address a significant unmet patient need.”







Recent Highlights:











Interim data from FTD-







GRN







patients in upliFT-D clinical trial demonstrated that Dose 1 PBFT02 consistently increased cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) progranulin (PGRN) and showed early evidence of improvement in a disease progression biomarker:



Dose 1 PBFT02 consistently increased CSF PGRN levels in all patients from below 3 ng/mL at baseline to 13 – 27 ng/mL at six months (n=4) and 22 – 34 ng/mL at 12 months (n=2). In addition, plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, which are associated with disease progression, were 13% lower than baseline on average at 12 months (n=2) post-treatment compared to an expected increase of 29% per year based on published natural history data from untreated symptomatic FTD-



GRN



patients.











Enrolled first FTD-







GRN







patient to receive Dose 2 PBFT02:



Given the robust CSF PGRN levels achieved at Dose 1 and to aid future discussions with health authorities regarding a registrational study design, the company introduced a lower dose level, Dose 2, which is fifty percent of Dose 1. Dose 2 is expected to be administered to the three remaining FTD-



GRN



patients in Cohort 2 of the upliFT-D study. The first of these three patients has been enrolled, and multiple patients are being evaluated for eligibility across seven active trial sites in Brazil, Canada, Portugal, and the United States.











Extended cash runway into 1Q 2027 by moving to outsourced analytical testing model and reducing operating expenses:



In January, the company implemented a series of measures in connection with moving to an outsourced analytical testing model and to reduce operating expenses. As a result, the company’s cash runway was extended into the first quarter of 2027 as it continues to focus on the execution of the ongoing upliFT-D clinical trial in FTD-



GRN



and FTD-



C9orf72



and the advancement of its preclinical program in Huntington’s disease.













Anticipated Upcoming Milestones:









FTD-







GRN











Report 12-month data from Dose 1 and interim safety and biomarker data from Dose 2 in 2H 2025



Seek regulatory feedback on registrational trial design in 1H 2026









FTD-







C9orf72











Initiate dosing of FTD-



C9orf72



patients in 1H 2025













Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results











Cash Position:



Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $76.8 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $114.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The company expects current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund operations into 1Q 2027.



Research and Development (R&D) Expenses:



R&D expenses were $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $40.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $12.1 million and $61.4 million for the same quarter and year ended in 2023, respectively.



General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses



: G&A expenses were $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and $25.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $6.3 million and $41.6 million for the same quarter and year ended in 2023, respectively.



Net Loss



: Net loss was $12.7 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $64.8 million, or $1.07 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $16.8 million, or $0.30 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $102.1 million, or $1.86 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023.









About upliFT-D (NCT04747431)







upliFT-D is a Phase 1/2 global, multi-center, open-label clinical trial of PBFT02 administered by single injection into the cisterna magna in patients aged 35 to 75 years with FTD-



GRN



or FTD-



C9orf72



. The clinical trial will sequentially enroll three FTD-



GRN



cohorts and two FTD-



C9orf72



cohorts. Enrollment is currently ongoing. The primary endpoint of the clinical trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of PBFT02. Secondary endpoints include disease biomarkers and clinical outcome measures. upliFT-D is a two-year clinical trial with a three-year safety extension.





Passage Bio is pursuing several initiatives to support clinical trial recruitment and enrollment, including a collaborative partnership with InformedDNA to provide no-cost genetic counseling and testing for adults who have been diagnosed by their physicians with FTD. More information about upliFT-D



can be found here.









About PBFT02







PBFT02 is a gene therapy that utilizes an AAV1 viral vector to deliver, through ICM administration, a functional



GRN



gene that encodes PGRN. This vector construct and delivery approach aim to elevate PGRN levels in the central nervous system to alter the course of neurodegenerative diseases. Interim clinical data from the Phase 1/2 upliFT-D study in FTD-



GRN



participants showed that gene replacement by ICM administration of PBFT02 resulted in robust PGRN elevations in the CSF.





The potential clinical benefit of PBFT02 is supported by extensive preclinical studies. In non-human primates, a single ICM administration of PBFT02 led to broad vector distribution throughout the CNS, and robust, dose-dependent elevations in PGRN levels in CSF. An NHP study also demonstrated that AAV1 was particularly proficient at transducing ependymal cells. In a murine FTD model, PBFT02 administration improved lysosomal function and reduced neuroinflammation.







About Passage Bio







Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio’s lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.





To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit:



passagebio.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: our expectations about timing and execution of anticipated milestones, including the initiation of dosing of FTD-



C9orf72



patients, timing of feedback from regulatory authorities, the progress of clinical studies and the availability of clinical data from such trials; our expectations about our collaborators’ and partners’ ability to execute key initiatives; the financial impact of the restructuring and reduction in workforce and our expectations about cash runway; and the ability of our product candidates to treat their respective target CNS disorders. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including: our ability to develop and obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates; the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events; the risk that positive results in a preclinical study or clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage clinical trials; failure to protect and enforce our intellectual property, and other proprietary rights; our dependence on collaborators and other third parties for the development and manufacture of product candidates and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Passage Bio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



























Passage Bio, Inc.









Balance Sheets





































December 31,













(in thousands, except share and per share data)













2024

















2023

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





37,573













$





21,709













Marketable securities













39,183

















92,585













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













838

















923













Prepaid research and development













1,221

















2,742













Total current assets













78,815

















117,959













Property and equipment, net













9,331

















15,295













Right of use assets - operating leases













13,803

















16,858













Other assets













463

















433













Total assets









$





102,412













$





150,545















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





742













$





1,298













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













6,707

















11,670













Non-refundable sublicense and transition services payments received













8,226

















—













Operating lease liabilities













3,688

















3,373













Total current liabilities













19,363

















16,341













Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent













21,788

















22,921













Total liabilities













41,151

















39,262













































Stockholders’ equity:

































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023













—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized; 62,061,774 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 54,944,130 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023













6

















5













Additional paid‑in capital













720,482

















705,789













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)













8

















(43





)









Accumulated deficit













(659,235





)













(594,468





)









Total stockholders’ equity













61,261

















111,283













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





102,412













$





150,545



































































































Passage Bio, Inc.









Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss





















































Year Ended December 31,













(in thousands, except share and per share data)













2024

















2023















Operating expenses:

































Research and development









$





40,179













$





61,419













General and administrative













24,988

















41,580













Impairment of long-lived assets













5,233

















5,390













Loss from operations













(70,400





)













(108,389





)









Other income (expense), net













5,633

















6,327













Net loss









$





(64,767





)









$





(102,062





)









Per share information:

































Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted









$





(1.07





)









$





(1.86





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted













60,405,036

















54,743,490













Comprehensive loss:

































Net loss









$





(64,767





)









$





(102,062





)









Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities













51

















923













Comprehensive loss









$





(64,716





)









$





(101,139





)



















































For further information, please contact:







Investors:





Stuart Henderson





Passage Bio







shenderson@passagebio.com







Media:





Mike Beyer





Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications





312.961.2502







MikeBeyer@sambrown.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.