Passage Bio (PASG) Price Target Increased by 21.85% to 40.39

The average one-year price target for Passage Bio (NasdaqCM:PASG) has been revised to $40.39 / share. This is an increase of 21.85% from the prior estimate of $33.15 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 338.57% from the latest reported closing price of $9.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Passage Bio. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 287.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PASG is 0.04%, an increase of 2,194,847.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49,931.78% to 1,561K shares. The put/call ratio of PASG is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 624K shares representing 19.62% ownership of the company.

Vestal Point Capital holds 305K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company.

Erste Asset Management holds 123K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 101K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company.

Tang Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company.

