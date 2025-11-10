PASSAGE BIO, INC. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PASSAGE BIO, INC. (PASG) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$7.75 million, or -$2.44 per share. This compares with -$19.34 million, or -$6.15 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

PASSAGE BIO, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$7.75 Mln. vs. -$19.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.44 vs. -$6.15 last year.

