Pasithea Therapeutics Advances Clinical Trial of PAS-004 for Neurofibromatosis and MAPK Pathway Driven Cancers

Pasithea Therapeutics announces rapid enrollment of three subjects in Phase 1 trial for PAS-004 targeting MAPK pathway cancers.

Quiver AI Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has announced the successful enrollment and initial dosing of three subjects in Cohort 6 of its Phase 1 clinical trial for PAS-004, a candidate for treating neurofibromatosis type 1 and other cancers driven by the MAPK pathway. The company completed this recruitment faster than expected and anticipates full enrollment of all patients by the end of 2025. The trial is designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004 in patients with specific genetic mutations or those who have not responded to existing therapies. The press release also includes forward-looking statements concerning the company’s future plans and the inherent risks involved in clinical trial outcomes.

Potential Positives

Completion of enrollment and initial dosing in Cohort 6 demonstrates progress in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004, indicating effective operation and management of clinical timelines.

The rapid recruitment and dosing of subjects exceeded expectations, which may enhance investor confidence in the company's operational capabilities.

The trial evaluates a promising next-generation treatment for neurofibromatosis type 1 and other cancers, potentially positioning Pasithea as a key player in addressing unmet medical needs in these areas.

Potential Negatives

Completion of enrollment for the trial does not guarantee positive results, as outcomes may be negative or not statistically significant, raising concerns about the viability of PAS-004.



The reliance on forward-looking statements makes it clear that future results can differ materially from current expectations, indicating potential instability in the company's projections.



Use of unclear language regarding timelines and success rates may lead to investor disappointment if the anticipated developments do not materialize as stated.

FAQ

What is PAS-004 developed by Pasithea Therapeutics?

PAS-004 is a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor aimed at treating neurofibromatosis type 1 and other cancer indications.

What phase is the clinical trial for PAS-004 currently in?

The clinical trial for PAS-004 is currently in Phase 1, focusing on patients with advanced solid tumors.

When does Pasithea expect to complete patient enrollment?

Pasithea expects to complete patient enrollment in the trial by the end of 2025.

What are the goals of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial?

The trial aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004.

Who can participate in the PAS-004 clinical trial?

Patients with MAPK pathway driven advanced solid tumors and specific mutations or those who have failed prior treatments can participate.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KTTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $KTTA stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.





(NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and other MAPK pathway driven cancer indications, today announced the Company has completed enrollment and initial dosing of three subjects in Cohort 6 with 30 mg capsules of PAS-004.





“We are pleased to have recruited, enrolled and commenced dosing of the initial three subjects in Cohort 6 more rapidly than anticipated and we currently expect to complete enrollment of all patients in the trial by the end of 2025,” said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea.





The ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label, dose escalation 3+3 study design to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation or patients who have failed BRAF/MEK inhibition (



NCT06299839



).







About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.







Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, RASopathies and MAPK pathway driven tumors.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients, the Company’s planned Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company’s plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company’s current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Pasithea Therapeutics Contact







Patrick Gaynes





Corporate Communications







pgaynes@pasithea.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.