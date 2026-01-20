Party Products To Sell Its Operations In Latin America

(RTTNews) - Party Products LLC, owner of the Tupperware brand, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its operations in Latin America to Betterware de Mxico (BWMX), owner of the Betterware and Jafra brands. Party Products is granting Befra a perpetual, exclusive license to the brand in the Latin American region.

Party Products believes this transaction is an important step in its global plans, allowing it to focus on regional commercialization and innovation. The company noted that many of the products sold in the US and Canada will continue to be manufactured in Mexico.

