Markets

Party Products To Sell Its Operations In Latin America

January 20, 2026 — 08:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Party Products LLC, owner of the Tupperware brand, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its operations in Latin America to Betterware de Mxico (BWMX), owner of the Betterware and Jafra brands. Party Products is granting Befra a perpetual, exclusive license to the brand in the Latin American region.

Party Products believes this transaction is an important step in its global plans, allowing it to focus on regional commercialization and innovation. The company noted that many of the products sold in the US and Canada will continue to be manufactured in Mexico.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.