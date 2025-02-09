News & Insights

Personal Finance

Partnership Key to Growing HNW Business

February 09, 2025 — 07:17 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM->

Partnership Key to Growing HNW Business

Advisors aiming to serve high-net-worth clients must balance specialized planning with operational efficiency, making a strong support network essential. Partnering with an experienced firm allows advisors to focus on sophisticated strategies without getting overwhelmed by administrative tasks. 

 

Vance Barse, founder of Your Dedicated Fiduciary®, emphasizes that HNW clients require more than just investment guidance—they need estate and legacy planning to preserve wealth across generations. 

 

Many advisors overlook key strategies due to a lack of fiduciary requirements, but a consultative, independent analysis can reveal critical gaps. By leveraging expert teams and models advisors gain strategic insights without needing to build an internal specialist team. 

Finsum: This combination of boutique client service and enterprise-level backing helps advisors provide the high-touch experience wealthy clients expect while positioning their practice for long-term success.

  • hnw
  • high net worth
  • client adoption

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Data is currently not available

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.