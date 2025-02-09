Partnership Key to Growing HNW Business

Advisors aiming to serve high-net-worth clients must balance specialized planning with operational efficiency, making a strong support network essential. Partnering with an experienced firm allows advisors to focus on sophisticated strategies without getting overwhelmed by administrative tasks.

Vance Barse, founder of Your Dedicated Fiduciary®, emphasizes that HNW clients require more than just investment guidance—they need estate and legacy planning to preserve wealth across generations.

Many advisors overlook key strategies due to a lack of fiduciary requirements, but a consultative, independent analysis can reveal critical gaps. By leveraging expert teams and models advisors gain strategic insights without needing to build an internal specialist team.

Finsum: This combination of boutique client service and enterprise-level backing helps advisors provide the high-touch experience wealthy clients expect while positioning their practice for long-term success.

hnw

high net worth

client adoption

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.