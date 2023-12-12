News & Insights

Markets
DASH

ParTech Inks Deal With DoorDash To Establish Seamless Ordering Environment

December 12, 2023 — 08:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Restaurant technology company ParTech, Inc. (PAR) announced it has partnered with on-demand delivery platform DoorDash, Inc. (DASH). This collaboration is dedicated to advancing the restaurant industry by improving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

This new partnership addresses the challenge head-on by seamlessly integrating DoorDash with PAR Brink POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale software, and MENU Link, a marketplace order management solution within PAR MENU ecosystem for omnichannel ordering.

The new PAR MENU and PAR Brink POS integration with DoorDash optimizes digital ordering and delivery operations in the U.S.

The integration of PAR's MENU with DoorDash's marketplace capabilities empowers enterprise restaurants by automatically processing orders through PAR Brink POS.

This provides centralized control over menu offerings, dynamic pricing for different channels, store-level information, and sales tracking.

Simultaneously, restaurants can leverage the PAR partner ecosystem to consolidate tech stacks, enabling more efficient operations through a single, integrated platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DASH
PAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.