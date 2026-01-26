Markets
PSN

Parsons Wins $593 Mln FAA Contract Extension Through 2030

January 26, 2026 — 06:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN), a digitally enabled solutions provider, on Monday said it has been awarded a $593 million contract extension under the Federal Aviation Administration's Technical Support Services Contract 5.

The extension exercises the first option period under the contract and extends performance through 2030.

Under the contract, the company manages infrastructure and systems upgrades across the National Airspace System, including air traffic control facilities and navigation, communications, power, radar, and surveillance systems.

The upgrades support the FAA's Aviation System Capital Investment Plan, which focuses on modernizing the National Airspace System.

Technical Support Services Contract 5 or TSSC 5 carries a total ceiling value of $1.8 billion, with a four-year base period and two three-year option periods.

In the pre-market trading, Parsons is currently 0.01% higher at $72.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.