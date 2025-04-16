Parsons Corporation Selected for Project Management Services in RSW Terminal Expansion Project Phase 1

Parsons Corporation to manage Phase 1 of Southwest Florida International Airport's Terminal Expansion Project, enhancing passenger experience and regional mobility.

Parsons Corporation announced its selection by the Lee County Port Authority to provide project management services for Phase 1 of the Southwest Florida International Airport Terminal Expansion Project in Fort Myers, Florida. Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons, expressed pride in supporting the project, which aims to enhance passenger experiences by expanding terminal space and improving airport amenities. Parsons will act as an extension of the Airport Authority team, overseeing project and contract management while collaborating with various construction and engineering teams. The expansion will include 200,000 square feet of new and remodeled terminal space aimed at reducing wait times and improving connectivity. With extensive experience in airport infrastructure projects globally, Parsons is well-equipped to deliver innovative solutions that support economic growth and enhance mobility in the region.

Parsons Corporation was selected by the Lee County Port Authority for a significant project management role in the Southwest Florida International Airport Terminal Expansion Project, indicating trust and recognition of their expertise.

The project aims to enhance passenger experience and regional mobility, reflecting Parsons' commitment to delivering impactful infrastructure projects that contribute to economic growth.

Parsons will leverage its extensive experience from managing over 450 airports globally, showcasing its capability in handling complex aviation projects and ensuring adherence to international standards.

None

What project has Parsons Corporation been selected for?

Parsons Corporation has been selected to provide project management services for the Southwest Florida International Airport Terminal Expansion Project.

What does Phase 1 of the Terminal Expansion Project include?

Phase 1 includes approximately 200,000 square feet of new and remodeled terminal space to enhance passenger experience.

How will Parsons contribute to the project?

Parsons will assist with project and contract management, project control oversight, and support during construction and operation.

What improvements will the terminal expansion provide?

The expansion aims to reduce wait times, improve connectivity, increase concessions, and enhance overall passenger amenities.

What is Parsons Corporation's expertise in airports?

Parsons has extensive experience managing infrastructure projects for over 450 airports and complies with global aviation standards.

CHANTILLY, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today it was selected by the Lee County Port Authority to provide project management services for Phase 1 of the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Terminal Expansion Project in Fort Myers, Florida.





"We are honored to support the Lee County Port Authority to ensure the successful delivery of Phase 1 of the transformative Terminal Expansion Project,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Our team is committed to applying our extensive expertise in airport infrastructure to enhance the passenger experience in Southwest Florida and to deliver solutions that enhance the region’s mobility and economic growth.”





Parsons will serve as an extension of the Airport Authority-led team, assisting with project and contract management duties and providing project management support services during construction and initial operation. Parsons will collaborate closely with the design, construction management, and construction engineering inspection teams, as well as other technical advisors and stakeholders. By utilizing both in-house expertise and subconsultants, the company will provide a comprehensive range of services to ensure effective project control oversight and successful project completion.





Phase 1 of the RSW Terminal Expansion Project includes approximately 200,000 square feet of new and remodeled terminal space. The expansion aims to enhance the passenger experience by reducing wait times, consolidating checkpoint operations, improving connectivity between concourses, increasing airside concessions, and adding other amenities, all while maintaining the airport's aesthetic character.





Parsons has a rich history of combining international expertise with regional strength to deliver innovative infrastructure projects that bring people closer together. The company has planned, designed, constructed, managed, enhanced, and sustained terminal, landside, and airside infrastructure for over 450 airports in 40 countries. With extensive international project experience, Parsons has a deep understanding of global agency standards in accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).





