Parsons Corporation Secures $94.5 Million Task Order for Air Base Air Defense Integration and Sustainment

Parsons Corporation has received a $94.5 million task order for air defense capabilities in Europe and Africa.

Parsons Corporation has been awarded a task order valued at $94.5 million under the Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) contract, which involves a 12-month base performance period and two optional years. This task order entails the integration, testing, fielding, and sustainment of command-and-control and early warning systems for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa. Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons, emphasized that this initiative reinforces the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions for detecting and defeating various threats to national security. The ABAD effort will utilize both commercial and government technologies to enhance air base protection and ensure operational superiority across multiple domains. Additional information about Parsons' defense capabilities can be found on their website.

Parsons Corporation has secured a $94.5 million task order, indicating strong demand for its capabilities in national defense.

This contract represents new work for the company and demonstrates its ongoing relationship with the U.S. Air Force, a key client.

The task order includes a focus on a 9-year effort aimed at enhancing command-and-control and early warning systems, which positions Parsons as a leader in advanced military technologies.

The work will contribute to the company's reputation for providing innovative solutions in a highly competitive defense market.

The press release includes a lengthy "Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement," which may imply that the company's future performance is uncertain and subject to various risks, potentially conveying a lack of confidence to investors.

The company is heavily dependent on long-term government contracts, which are subject to budgetary approval processes and may impact revenue stability, raising questions about its financial resilience.

There are numerous identified risks related to governmental relationships, competition, regulatory compliance, and other operational factors that could adversely affect the company's reputation and performance.

What is the contract value awarded to Parsons Corporation?

Parsons Corporation has been awarded a contract with a ceiling value of $94.5 million.

What will Parsons Corporation deliver under this task order?

They will deliver command-and-control and early warning capabilities for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa.

How long is the performance period for the task order?

The task order includes a 12-month base year and two optional 12-month periods.

What are the main focuses of the ABAD IDIQ effort?

The focus is on integrating all-domain systems using commercial and government technologies for air base protection.

How can I learn more about Parsons’ missile defense solutions?

For more information, you can visit www.parsons.com/national-security/.

Full Release



CHANTILLY, Va., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded a $94.5 million ceiling value task order under the Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract. The task order represents new work for the company, and includes a 12-month base year performance period and two 12-month option periods to deliver separable lines of effort related to the integration, test, fielding, and sustainment of command-and-control and early warning capabilities throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces in Africa area of operations.





“This task order represents a continuation of our position at the forefront of defending our nation’s global warfighters with innovative solutions designed to rapidly detect, alert, deny, or defeat threats ranging from low-cost irregular attacks to hypersonic weapons,” said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. “Our tailored solutions, all-domain expertise, and next-generation commercial detect and defeat capabilities enable us to deliver constant and reliable protection to the U.S. Air Force.”





The 9-year ABAD IDIQ effort includes a focus on the maturation of an all-domain system comprised of commercial off-the-shelf and government off-the-shelf software and hardware technologies with an integrated design to protect existing and future air bases. Parsons touches every aspect of the all-domain battlespace: from space operations to edge computing and full-spectrum cyber; to ground-based command and control systems; including solutions for defeating non-kinetic threats. The company’s proven operational capabilities will ensure all-domain superiority and information dominance to accelerate decision making in permissive through highly contested environments.





For more information about Parsons' missile defense solutions, please visit



www.parsons.com/national-security/



.







About Parsons









Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection.







Parsons.com







and follow us on







LinkedIn







and







Facebook







to learn how we're making an impact.









